One of my favorite facts related to Weston Cemetery is that the oldest sections were known as Hickory Hill. Just because the Shagbark Hickories are so easy to recognize, it was in my memory early in my life. I haven’t counted those in Weston, but maybe I should. There’s more than one variety I believe. Yes, back to my memories.

This beautiful Rensselaer owned cemetery is the third oldest of the more than 60 cemeteries in Jasper County. The earliest burial was in 1842 with over 7,800 filling its boundaries. There are many large stones in these oldest two sections with names of Mckeever, Thompson, Currie, Hosmer, Williams, Stockton, and Harrises.

