One of my favorite facts related to Weston Cemetery is that the oldest sections were known as Hickory Hill. Just because the Shagbark Hickories are so easy to recognize, it was in my memory early in my life. I haven’t counted those in Weston, but maybe I should. There’s more than one variety I believe. Yes, back to my memories.
This beautiful Rensselaer owned cemetery is the third oldest of the more than 60 cemeteries in Jasper County. The earliest burial was in 1842 with over 7,800 filling its boundaries. There are many large stones in these oldest two sections with names of Mckeever, Thompson, Currie, Hosmer, Williams, Stockton, and Harrises.
Two notable cemetery monument makers were mentioned in the 2022 Memories Alive walk. We heard from John Waymire, playing Frank Babcock, who was quite a feisty newspaper editor who later made tombstones. He bought his tombstone business from Henry Mackey.
Mackey, 1837 to 1902, began as an English sailor. Mackey made his way to Lafayette, where he learned the stonecutter trade. Henry opened a marble shop in Rensselaer. Many of the Weston stones in this old part probably were made by the Rensselaer Marble House, which was located on Front Street. It advertised monuments, tablets, head stones, slabs, mantles, urns and vases.
Another newspaper editor mentioned along the walk was George E. Marshall, Rensselaer Republican. He is the brother-in-law to Jessie and Minnie Bartoo, whose stones are noted along the walk. Jessie and Minnie were well known photographers of Rensselaer and Remington. Their photographs will soon be featured in the Jasper County Historical Society Museum.
George’s son, Edison, was a 50-book author. His literary stone is placed on the west side of Milroy Park along with Eleanor S. Atkinson, author of Greyfriars Bobby. Eleanor was featured in last year’s Memories Alive with Susie Rayburn performing as the author. This year, Susie became Lilian Fendig — Fendig Gallery at the Carnegie Center fame and outstanding Hoosier Salon watercolorist.
Last year, we selected Civil War Row with Rob Pfaff speaking for all from two generals, a private, a seaman and more. The 2022 Walk only mentioned two deceased people related to the military. One was 2019 featured Melissa Moore Ahler as Dianah E. Moore, who is the only true daughter of the American Revolution buried in Weston. Her father fought in the US Revolutionary War.
A soldier named Kenneth Robinson died in France in World War II. My husband’s uncle Kenneth Robinson survived WWII with three brothers, Ed, Glen, and Bill. He was not this Robinson. This Kenneth Robinson never lived in Jasper County, though buried in the family plot. His mother was Ida Makeever. Kenneth died of disease in 1918. There is a flowing United States flag etched into his monument and words “The last great measure of devotion!”
Finally, speaking of interesting stones, there were two showcasing three stacked logs, two on the bottom with one on top. They were often for children; their lives were cut short as the logs were.
Nella Lakin was the talented Fendig Children’s Summer Theatre performer from Beauty and the Beast. She portrayed Pauline Mossler, born 1891, who died in the Chicago Iroquois Theater fire in 1903. The other remembered child this year was Trueman Delos Woodworth, 1904 to 1915. Young Trueman died in the Iroquois River. The story goes that his father’s ice wagon was delivering near the planing mill bridge on College Avenue. The boy slipped off of the bridge into the Iroquois. His dad went in after him, not knowing who had fallen into the water. The strong current forced him out of the water. Many searched. Even a professional diver came from Chicago with no luck.
Trueman was found down near where Camp Kanne is today two and one half days later by Louis Ramp. A fire signal ended the fretful search.
Sean Egan characterized Thomas McCoy. The McCoy Bank was located in the present Beaver and Beaver Law Office building. It is the oldest downtown building. The McCoys were extremely wealthy bankers, but the bank failed in 1904. His home on then McCoy Avenue was dynamited. Thomas was jailed for embezzlement. Later McCoy Avenue was renamed Milroy Avenue.
I personally enjoyed each deceased person’s story. The fine actors were Sean Egan, Nella Lakin, Jay Covill, Terra Neidigh, Susie Rayburn, John Waymire, Dan Hawthorne, and Elizabeth Gray. Thank you! Our guides were Melissa Ahler, Beverly Crynes, Kayla DeJong, Judy Kanne, Janett and Kerry Kingman, Nancy Studer, and Kristi Slaby. Not all of us had groups, but thank you all for your preparation.
Visit the Jasper County Historical Society Museum the first and third Saturday’s each month from 10 a.m.to 1 p.m. Our next meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Museum Tuesday, Oct. 18 features Dr. David Jentz sharing the story of 1890’s Portrait Photography. Join us.