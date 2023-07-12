The balance of July will bring several fun-filled family events before it’s back to school for area youth.
Kicking off mid-July activities is the Fendig Theatre For Children’s performance of The Music Man on July 13-15. The Jasper County Fair follows July 15-22 before Mural Week begins July 24 and continues through July 28 in Rensselaer and Wheatfield.
The Prairie Art Council’s Art Camp will be held the week of July 17-21, with a number of art workshops available to people of all ages.
On Tuesday, July 25, Kids Night at the Farmer’s Market will be held at the county employee parking lot across from the Jasper County Courthouse.
Fendig Theatre’s 48th production is tucked nicely between the beginning of July and the county fair, with the first performance set for Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. at the Rensselaer Central High School auditorium.
The cast has been practicing since April.
Tickets are available online or at Brown’s Garden and Floral, Willow Switch or any cast member.
This year’s performance of The Music Man features over 30 cast members, many of whom are first-year performers. New and returning performers will sing “Gary, Indiana,” “Lida Rose,” “Minuet in G,” “Marian the Librarian,” and more during performances on July 13, July 14 (at 7 p.m.) and July 15 (1 p.m.).
The Valley Community Players will perform Matilda The Musical at the Kankakee Valley High School auditorium on July 20-22 at 7 p.m. all three nights, with a matinee on July 23 at 2 p.m.
Go to the Valley Community Players’ Facebook page for ticket information.
Morgan Van Meter of Rensselaer was named fair queen on June 30 and she will officially begin her reign on July 15 when the fair gets underway. 4-Hers checked in their projects during the week leading up to the fair and many will have those projects judged when they arrive on opening day.
The dog show will be held a day prior to opening day and animals will be checked in on Saturday.
An open sheep show will commence on Saturday, which will culminate with mud drags in the grandstand.
Other grandstand events include Monster Trucks (Sunday), rodeo (Monday), Battle of the Barns (Tuesday), Micro Wrestling (Wednesday), Eli Alger and the Faster Horses (Thursday), Demolition Derby (Friday) and truck and tractor pull (Saturday).
See the fair’s website for a daily schedule of events.
Remington will host another edition of Fountain Park Chautauqua on July 15-30. Organizers have scheduled a multitude of programs over the two weeks of the religious-based festival, which has been operating at Fountain Park since 1865.
The outdoor courts at Rensselaer’s Foundation Park across from Pizza King will hold the third annual Summer Sizzler 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Check-in begins at 1 p.m., with games to start at 2 p.m.
A number of age divisions have been created for the tournament, including men and women’s adult and boys’ and girls’ 18 and under, 16 and under, 14 and under and 10 and under.
The Town of Wheatfield will be introduced to Mural Week (July 24-28) this year, with as many as six murals scheduled for the downtown district.
Artists are also expected to add their unique creations to the RenArtWlk, which will be celebrating its eighth year.
Foundation Park on College Avenue will host the Prairie Arts Council’s Art in the Alley event on Saturday July 29. It will begin at 11 a.m. and remain open until dusk.
The festival will feature art vendors, booths, music and food.