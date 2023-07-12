Music Man x 3

Fendig Theatre will present three performances of "The Music Man" this week, beginning with a 7 p.m. show on Thursday night.

The balance of July will bring several fun-filled family events before it’s back to school for area youth.

Kicking off mid-July activities is the Fendig Theatre For Children’s performance of The Music Man on July 13-15. The Jasper County Fair follows July 15-22 before Mural Week begins July 24 and continues through July 28 in Rensselaer and Wheatfield.

