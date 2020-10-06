JASPER COUNTY — The Multi-Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee of Jasper County will host a public information and strategy planning session on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 12-1:30 p.m., CST, on a ZOOM meeting format.
Please access meeting from instructions below.
Over the last several months, a planning committee, consisting of community members has worked with the Polis Center at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) to update the county Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. Once the plan is updated, the committee will submit it to FEMA for approval.
The planning committee is interested in receiving public input on the plan. Anyone that would like to provide input or has any questions should contact Karen Wilson, Jasper County EMA Director at 219-866-9423.
Here is how to access the meeting:
Join from computer or mobile:
https://iu.zoom.us/j/93794703430pwd=eFJXc3RUSEJidi8zZGVRWkdSOS9xQT09
Meeting ID: 937 9470 3430
Join by Telephone
One tap mobile (US): +16465588656,93794703430# or +13017158592,93794703430#
Dial by your location:
+1 646 558 8656
+1 301 715 8592
+1 312 626 6799
+1 669 900 6833
+1 253 215 8782
+1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 937 9470 3430
Password: 163191