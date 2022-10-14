RENSSELAER — The Little Cousin Jasper Festival Committee and the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department will present the movie “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” at the fire station on Friday, Oct. 21.
The movie will begin at 6 p.m., CST, rain or shine. There will be free concessions.
In conjunction with a showing of the movie, LCJ officials will conduct a scavenger hunt with cash prizes for those who participate and correctly fill out a scavenger hunt form. Some information that will need gathered includes the Rensselaer Fire Chief’s name, the year the Gazebo on the Jasper County Courthouse lawn was built and when the Rensselaer Fire Department was established. There are a total of six pieces of information that must be gathered.
For more information, call 219-866-5001.