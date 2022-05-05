NEWTON COUNTY — A Morocco man has been arrested for making threats towards justices on the Indiana Supreme Court.
David Wayne Goetz II, 26, faces two counts of intimidation, with each count carrying a Level 5 felony. He was arrested on May 4 by detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division.
The investigation began in late February 2022 when the Indiana State Capitol Police contacted detectives at the Lowell Post and requested further investigation into the source of the threats. Goetz had allegedly sent threatening emails to the justices at the Indiana Supreme Court, and even as the investigation continued into April, Goetz continued to send emails of a threatening nature to the Supreme Court as well as placing phone calls to the court, leaving threatening voicemails when the calls went unanswered.
A warrant was requested through the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office and subsequently reviewed and signed by a Newton County Judge. That warrant was executed on May 4. Goetz was taken into custody and transported to the Newton County Jail where he was booked on the intimidation charges.
