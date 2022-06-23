JASPER COUNTY — The murals along RENARTWLK are expected to welcome one or two more renderings during the week of July 18-23 in the fourth phase of the murals project.
Organizers of the project will be expanding its work to neighboring communities starting with Remington this summer. They are also planning some community events when the first mural is started on July 18.
The majority of the murals are in alleys behind buildings on West Washington Street in Rensselaer. It starts at eMbers Venue, which features a mural on the west side of the building created by Cameron Moberg of California, and continues along the alley behind eMbers. Cross Van Rensselaer Street and visitors will find another set of murals along an alley going east.
Murals also dot Van Rensselaer Street as you travel south and behind Fenwick Farms Brewing Company to the west. A “You Are Loved” mural highlighting all 25 murals is splashed on the east side of the First Merchants Bank building.
More artwork can be viewed at Potawatomi Park along the Iroquois River.
Here is a list of Rensselaer’s murals along the RENARTWLK trail (see corresponding map included here):
1. Wildlife, 2. Take Flight series, 3. Colorful Chicken, 4. Graffiti tag, 5. Hanbok woman, 6. Old Man, 7. “I’m OK,” 8. Night Sky, 9. Colorful Beauty, 10. Key Necklace, 11. Jasper County, 12. “You Are Loved,” 13. Scarlet Ibis, 14. Rensselaer, 15. Abstract Rensselaer, 16. Brother Miguel, 17. Olivia, 18. Growth, 19. Octopus, 20. Flicker Firefly, 21. Hope, 22. Turtle, 23. Cone Flowers, 24. Queen of Chess and 25. Humility.
A handful of other murals from the first phase of the RENARTWLK were lost in the mall fire in 2019.
Moberg was commissioned to do a handful of murals in Remington a couple of years ago, including artwork at the pallet business, Remington IGA and a wall south of the old depot. More will be added with the new phase.