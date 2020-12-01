RENSSELAER — A motion to allow Judy Moore, who faces a charge of murder in the death of her step-mother, to travel to Georgia as she awaits trial was recently granted by Jasper County Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey.
The motion was filed by Moore’s attorney, Richard Kallenbach, of DeMotte, on Oct. 15 and granted by Bailey on Oct. 19.
Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman said Moore, who was released in late October, will reside in Georgia until her trial in March.
“The judge has allowed her to live in Georgia (for the time being),” Taulman said. “We objected to her release based on the severity of the charges.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Bailey to move Moore’s jury trial, scheduled for Oct. 19, to March 15-19, 2021. A delay was necessary after positive COVID cases were reported in the courthouse in October and November.
The trial in the new year will begin March 15, at 9 a.m. and four other days have been allotted for witness testimony, introduction of exhibits and jury deliberation.
Moore moved to Georgia after murder and other charges were dismissed without prejudice — meaning she could be tried again at a later date if new evidence is introduced — in January 2017 due to lack of evidence.
She was charged with the murder of her step-mother, Trula Alliss, of Rensselaer, in 2015. Allis, 77, was discovered dead in a pool of blood in her apartment at 989 B-Mar Drive by a neighbor.
After evidence was gathered at the scene and interviews conducted, Moore, who was 68 at the time, was charged with murder, aggravated battery use when the assault possesses a substantial risk of death and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
An autopsy revealed that Alliss suffered from blunt force injuries which contributed to her death.
New evidence in the case was introduced to a grand jury in January 2020 and a warrant was obtained for Moore’s arrest. At that time, Moore returned to Rensselaer from Georgia and was arrested while she was staying at a local hotel.
Moore faces many of the same charges and continues to await trial. The first trial date was set in March 2020, but the pandemic forced a postponement.
Trial dates were set for June and July with a jury trial commencing in August. However, a mistrial was declared three days later when inadmissible evidence was introduced by the defense.