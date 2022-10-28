Judy Moore

RENSSELAER — Former Rensselaer resident Judy Moore was sentenced to 17.5 years with two years suspended for her involvement in the death of her step-mother, Trula Alliss, in February of 2015.

Moore, who had been living with relatives in Georgia while a trial date was set after several postponements, was sentenced in Jasper County Superior Court by Judge Russell Bailey on Friday, Oct. 28. The 75-year-old was acquitted of murder but convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Alliss’ death.

