RENSSELAER — Former Rensselaer resident Judy Moore was sentenced to 17.5 years with two years suspended for her involvement in the death of her step-mother, Trula Alliss, in February of 2015.
Moore, who had been living with relatives in Georgia while a trial date was set after several postponements, was sentenced in Jasper County Superior Court by Judge Russell Bailey on Friday, Oct. 28. The 75-year-old was acquitted of murder but convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Alliss’ death.
A five-day trial took place last month, with a jury finding Moore guilty of a several offenses, including voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony; involuntary manslaughter, a Level 5 felony; battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Moore’s attorney, Richard Kallenbach of DeMotte, said last month that his client would appeal the decision.
The Rensselaer Police Department said on its Facebook page that it would like to thank everyone for their assistance.
“This includes other law enforcement agencies, to witnesses that provided information and testified at trial,” the department said in a statement. “We would like to also thank the public for their outpouring of support after the verdict and more recently after sentencing.”
The incident occurred in Alliss’s apartment at B-Mar Drive in Rensselaer. Moore also had an apartment at the complex. Alliss was discovered dead in a pool of blood in her apartment and Moore, who was 68 at the time, was charged with murder and other offenses.
An autopsy later revealed that Alliss suffered from blunt force injuries which contributed to her death.
However, due to lack of evidence, charges against Moore were dismissed without prejudice in 2017. Moore then moved to Georgia to be with family, but new evidence was introduced in 2020 and she was brought back to Indiana and recharged.