MONON — The annual Monon Foodfest will be held in downtown Monon on Saturday, June 4.
The Monon Fire Department’s breakfast will kick off the festival beginning at 7 a.m., EST. Food will be served at the fire station until 10 a.m.
Stephanie Jones, a Christian recording artist, will take to the entertainment stage from 10-10:45 a.m., with the Dance Development Academy to perform from 11-11:15 a.m.
The Rock and Roll cover band Replay will perform from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the Dance Development Academy to follow.
Musical entertainment will conclude with Eliana Weston and her band providing country music numbers from 1-2 p.m. and the Leyenda Inolvidable Mariachi band performing from 3-5 p.m.
Food trucks and food tents will be set up throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with pony rides and a petting zoo available for kids. Caboose Park across from the water tower will feature a bounce house, kids games and a dunk tank.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., car show will be held on East 4th Street.