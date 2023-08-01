RUFC logo

The months of May, June and July brought high temperatures to Rensselaer and surrounding areas, accompanied by a severe lack of rainfall. It appears that August will follow the same weather pattern, according to https://www.weatherwx.com/14dayweather/in/northwest.html, predicting the thermometer may reach 100 degrees.

Not good news for lawns, leaves, and crops already exhibiting definite signs of stress.

