LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Franciscan Physician Network Primary Care & Sports Medicine Lafayette is now offering a walk-in clinic for middle and high school athletes with acute injuries occurring in the previous 72 hours.
The clinic is offered on Mondays only through Oct. 23, 2023 and check-in is from 7 to 830 a.m., EST.
When a young patient comes to the walk-in clinic, one of the office physicians will conduct an initial exam and diagnose and treat acute injuries occurring within the last 72 hours. They will also work with the sports medicine team at the athlete’s school to ensure a safe return to their sport.
Injuries that can be treated at the clinic include:
• Sprains and strains
• Hand, wrist, shoulder, ankle or knee injuries
• Possible broken bones
• Other sports injuries
Services available:
• Onsite X-ray
• Bracing, casting and splinting
• Specialty referrals
The clinic is first come, first served. Patients checked in by 8:30 a.m. will be seen that day. Services are covered by most insurance plans, but patients should check with their insurance company before arriving.
Due to time constraints, concussion evaluations and chronic injuries will need to schedule an appointment during normal weekday office hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Franciscan Physician Network Primary Care & Sports Medicine Lafayette walk-in clinic is in Suite 100A inside the Lafayette Family YMCA, located at 3001 S. Creasy Lane in Lafayette.
For more information, please call (765) 420-5800.
About Franciscan Physician Network
Franciscan Physician Network is a division of the Mishawaka, Indiana-based Franciscan Alliance. To learn more about network primary and specialty care services in western Indiana, visit FranciscanDocs.org.
Locally, Franciscan Physician Network has offices in Lafayette, West Lafayette, Crawfordsville, Rensselaer, and Logansport.