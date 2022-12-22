Jasper Newton Foundation (JNF) recently partnered with the Indiana 4-H Foundation, through the Parr Panther’s 4-H Club, and local schools to bring teen mental health expert Jeff Yalden as a keynote speaker to four school assemblies on Dec. 14 and 15.
Yalden is highly regarded as the number one Teen Mental Health Speaker in North America. He is also a Suicide Crisis Intervention Expert and Suicide Prevention Trainer working with hundreds of school communities every year.
Yalden brought his message of “It’s okay to NOT be okay” and “Breathe, recover, act, and have compassion for each other” to Rensselaer Central High School, South Newton High School, and Kankakee Valley High School students.
Each student left the convocation with a journal containing a QR code to access local resource help and a wristband with Yalden’s message.
Yalden’s message was well received by students and staff alike.
Kelley Spurgeon, who helped develop the grant request, said, “I am very grateful to the Parr Panthers 4-H Club and the Jasper Newton Foundation for bringing the speaker to our school, and my hope is that we reached several kids in need and I was happy to be a part of the team.”
A RCHS student commented, “Jeff’s message was great for students that needed to hear that from a mental health aspect, and it was also great for students that aren’t necessarily struggling because they could still learn about mental health and help support students.”
JNF has participated in school group and teen listening sessions recently, like the Youth Mental Health Summit for North and South Newton students. It wanted to find a way to bring more support to local school staff and real tools to help local students.
When JNF heard about the 4-H Youth Engaged Services (YES) Grant and the willingness of the Parr Panthers to be active in its community, this project became possible. The YES grant award was combined with a Pampel Education Grant through JNF to bring this resource to local students.
“If this program is received well and successful, JNF hopes to bring Mr. Yalden back to speak with Tri-County and North Newton High School students, affecting all public high school students in both counties and increasing the impact of the grant,” noted Executive Director of the Jasper Newton Foundation, Brienne Hooker.
The Parr Panthers 4-H Club Mental Health Project, led by Zachary Geleott, was a recipient of the Youth Engaged Service (YES) Grant, provided by the Indiana 4-H Foundation. Sponsored by the Nola Gentry Charitable Trust and Corteva Agriscience, this grant celebrates noteworthy service projects that are organized, budgeted, and implemented by Indiana youth.
The club’s Mental Health Project was a statewide project funded by the YES Grant and Indiana 4-H Foundation, promoting a culture of community service by uplifting projects that directly address community needs.
Geleott said, “When our club leader told me about the opportunity to apply for the YES Grant, I was immediately on board with it. The two of us put together a committee within our 4-H club, and once our committee decided we would make our focus Mental Health, the idea really started to gain momentum and take off. The YES Grant was the catalyst for expanding the convocation from Rensselaer to South Newton and Kankakee Valley through an additional grant from the Jasper Newton Foundation.
Each school is contributing to the event as well.
“This is truly a blending of community funding to offer mental health awareness education and practical coping skills. It’s been quite amazing and inspiring to work with people who understand this need and were so quick to jump on board and offer assistance and guidance to help make this event possible. Mental Health awareness has never been more vital, particularly for today’s youth. My hope is for this program to build a stronger foundation of awareness and provide greater assistance in our community, long-term.”
“We on the YES Grant Committee find ourselves inspired by the thought and passion that went into these grant proposals,” said Aaron Sandel, Indiana 4-H Foundation Board and YES Grant Committee member. “Each recipient was chosen through a detailed proposal review, and these grant winners exemplify the themes of service, organization, and dedication that we sought.”
In addition to awarding grants, the nonprofit Indiana 4-H Foundation provides financial support for 4-H youth development programming across the state of Indiana. It receives funding from individuals, corporations, granting agencies, and through sales of the Indiana 4-H license plate, which also benefit Indiana 4-H programs in each county where the plates are sold.
Visit its website at www.in4H.org for more information.