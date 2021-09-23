RENSSELAER — Nearly 100 people attending the fourth annual Memories Alive presentation at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer Saturday submerged themselves in local history with the help of costumed actors.
Civil War soldiers, prominent citizens with recognizable names even today, a famous author and a husband and wife team of photographers were among the many people recognized at this year’s event, which is hosted annually by the Jasper County Historical Society.
Presentations were held near the tombstones of this year’s lineup. The program was confined to people buried in the eastern section of the cemetery.
Weston Cemetery has over 7,500 markers spread over nearly 42 acres of land.
Like last year, there were two presentations, with one in the morning at the Hall Shelter, which involved no walking, and a walking tour in the afternoon that lasted around 80 minutes.
People were divided into groups of a dozen or so and were directed to a series of eight stations by tour guides.
Here is a look at the people featured at Saturday’s event:
A) Estella Zea (1856-1921) was the mother of Ernest Zea (1882-1952). Blind and crippled, Ernest was for many years a fixture in downtown Rensselaer, where he sold pencils on a street corner. A mode of transportation was built especially for Ernie, who had shortened arms and legs due to his birth defect, to help him reach busy downtown areas to sell his pencils. He used a shrill whistle to cross busy streets, blowing it as he rolled to one side to the other, and depended on the vision of others also. He was able to survive on his own with the help of others even after his mother died. Ernie passed away in an old folks home in 1952 at the age of 70.
Estella Zea was portrayed by Terra Neidigh, who works at Van Rensselaer Elementary School.
B) Civil War Row contains over 10 graves of soldiers who died in uniform or shortly after being discharged from the army. Soldiers who died shortly after being discharged had been seriously wounded and were discharged because they were no longer of use to the army. A few of these soldiers made their way back to Rensselaer and later died. The soldiers, with many dying of disease, chose to be buried together at Weston. Many of them saw action in some of the most important battles during the Civil War. One soldier was a drummer in the war and another played the fife.
Rob Pfaff, a former professor at Saint Joseph’s College, portrayed Whitesel Lewis, one of the Civil War soldiers buried beside his comrades at Weston.
C) Samuel Sparling (1809-1894). The Sparling family is gone but the name lives on as a street in Rensselaer. The Sparling house, built about 1850, was located just south of what is now the Jasper County Health Department. Samuel was one of Rensselaer’s first residents, arriving in 1836. Rensselaer was not his family’s first destination as they arrived in Bunkum, Illinois, first then a village called Blue Grass. A carpenter by trade, Samuel held a number of public offices: County Treasurer, Commissioner and Rensselaer Postmaster.
Sparling was portrayed by Sean Egan, a Rensselaer native who has travelled around the world and currently runs a school.
D) Moses Marion (1791-1869) is one of four or five veterans of the War of 1812 buried in Weston Cemetery. His grandfather was a cousin of Francis Marion, the Swamp Fox of the Revolutionary War. A member of the North Carolina militia during the war, he and his wife Mary moved to Rensselaer in 1851. It was known as Newton, Indiana, at the time and became incorporated as Rensselaer in 1858. They had eight children, including a son who would become Justice of the Peace and another who helped plat Fair Oaks. A daughter had 14 children, which was “probably the toughest job of all,” said Jay Covill, the actor portraying Marion.
Covill, a resident of Rensselaer since 1992, is a former food service director at the Rensselaer hospital.
E) Harry Kurrie (1875-1938) came to Rensselaer after graduating from IU with a law degree, joining the firm of Foltz, Spitler, and Kurrie. He practiced law until 1903. From 1902 to 1914 he served as a lawyer for the Monon Railroad and from 1914 until his death he was the president of that railroad. He married two of Simon P. Thompson’s (1838-1910) daughters, Grace (1879-1907) and Edna (1882-1919). Harry was also among those who developed plans to dredge the Iroquois River. He suffered a heart attack in 1938 at the age of 63.
Chris Grow, whose family is one of the first white people to arrive in Jasper County in the 1830s, portrayed Kurrie.
F) Eleanor Stackhouse Atkinson (1863-1942) is the most successful author buried in Weston Cemetery. Her writing career began as a newspaper reporter in Chicago. Her best known book is Greyfriars Bobby (1912), which has been more popular in the U.K. than in the U.S. The book was adapted into three movies. She also wrote a book on Johnny Appleseed and the Boyhood of Lincoln. The daughter of a local hardware store owner, Eleanor worked at the Chicago Tribune under the pen name Nora Marks and later married the editor of the Chicago Evening Post. She also provided a column to the Rensselaer Republican newspaper. Her grandson Wally Cox (1924-1973) acted in many television shows in the 1950s and 1960s.
Susie Rayburn, who teaches at Tri-County, portrayed Atkinson at the Memories Alive event. The historical society purchased a marker for Atkinson’s burial site just two years ago.
G) Mary Virginia Spitler Hammond (1843-1927) was the daughter of pioneer settler George Spitler (1813-1862). Her high school class was the first to earn diplomas at Rensselaer High School. She married Judge Edwin Hammond (1835-1920), who served under General Milroy in the Civil War and later served as an Indiana Supreme Court Judge. Mary was active in a number of organizations and causes, including the World’s Fair of 1893. She merited an entry in the book Woman of the Century 1893. Her daughter married W. B. Austin (1860-1934).
Jasper County Historical Society Vice President Linda Buschman portrayed Hammond on Saturday.
H) Martha Sharp (1849-1946) carried on the photography business of her husband, Joseph Sharp (1846-1903), after his death. Many of the early photographs of Rensselaer and its citizens were taken by the couple. They created cabinet cards, which were hard cardboard measuring 4 inches by 5 1/2 inches and sold to their clients. In the early years, they had a horse-drawn mobile studio, and a local newspaper, the Peoples Pilot, would provide a schedule of where people could meet the Sharps to get their picture taken. Later, they moved their studio above a drugstore in downtown Rensselaer. When Martha took over the studio from her husband, it was considered unusual for a woman to run and own a business at the time. Martha later moved to Chicago where she died at the age of 87.
Beverly Crynes, who works at Van Rensselaer school and has performed in several Carnegie Players productions in Rensselaer, portrayed Martha near the Sharps’ headstone at the cemetery.