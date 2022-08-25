Memories Alive actors

RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Historical Society’s fifth annual “Memories Alive at Weston Cemetery” is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, but county residents can get a glimpse of last year’s performances at the Ritz Cinema on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

“Memories Alive at Weston Cemetery 2021 Reprise” will be held at 7 p.m. at the Ritz in downtown Rensselaer, with costumed actors greeting those who attend in the cinema’s lobby prior to a video recap of last year’s performances.

