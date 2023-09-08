RENSSELAER — Eight new former residents of Rensselaer and Jasper County will be remembered at the sixth annual Memories Alive event on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Weston Cemetery.
Local actors will portray a number of local figures who led interesting lives and made unique contributions to local history.
This year’s lineup will feature Dewey Biggs, who is the first soldier from Jasper County to die in World War I and whose name is associated with Rensselaer’s American Legion Post 29; legendary high school coach and teacher Emory Harrison; Madolyn Lintner Speaks; John Blue; Frank Clair; Nora Aetna Daughtery Parkinson; Ruth Bolt Beam; and Margaret Jane McKinney Lewis.
There will be two Memories Alive presentations next week, with a stage performance at the Hall Shelter at Brookside Park beginning at 11 a.m. for those who want to skip walking through the cemetery. A walking tour will begin at 2 p.m., with participants receiving guided tours from the Hall Shelter to gravesites throughout Weston Cemetery.
An actor will be anchored at one of eight gravesites and will portray the person who is buried at the cemetery. Last year’s actors included Sean Egan as banker Thomas McCoy, Nella Lakin as 12-year-old Pauline Mossler, Jay Covill as landowner Fletcher Monnett, Terra Neidigh as school teacher Charlotte Murray, Susie Rayburn as world renowned artist Lilian Fendig, John Waymire as newspaper editor Frank Babcock, Dan Hawthorne as fire department founder Edward Rhoades and Elizabeth Gray as librarian Bessie Tillman.
Presale tickets cost $10, with tickets $12 on the day of the event. Presale tickets for children 12 and under are $5 or $6 the day of the presentation.
Presale tickets are available at Brown’s Garden & Floral Shoppe, S-Blended Nutrition and online at Eventbrite.com.
According to early weather reports, the day is expected to bring mostly sunshine with a high temperature of 75.