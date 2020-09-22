JASPER COUNTY — Eight people who have burial plots at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer were “guests” of the Jasper County Historical Society’s third annual Memories Alive event on Saturday.
Faith Shedd Watson (1914-1999), Lt. John Hudson (1923-1945), John Edward Alter (1853-1934), Nello Lunghi (1893-1948), Theodore Knorr (1910-1971), Sarah Chilcote Sigler (1868-1953), Nellie Donegan Reynolds (1878-1945) and Moses Leopold (1876-1972) were featured at the event.
This year’s program was confined to the western section of the cemetery. Costumed actors told the stories of those featured to groups of a dozen or so ticket holders.
Over 100 people took the walking portion of the tour in the afternoon. The weather was warm with sun and a slight breeze during the nearly two-hour walk around the cemetery.
There was also a morning presentation at the Hall Shelter nearest the cemetery. This presentation allowed ticket holders to sit while actors portrayed the eight people picked for this year’s event.
A brief biography of the eight people buried at the cemetery, which has over 7,500 grave sites, was provided in a brochure given to those who attended. The featured decedents (with the actors who portrayed them in parenthesis) included:
• Faith Shedd Watson (Kathy Parkison), was the great niece of John Graves Shedd, the second president of Marshal Fields in Chicago and endower of the Shedd Aquarium. In 1946, she married Henry Watson, who owned the Watson Plumbing and Heating Company, which Faith later ran after her husband had died.
• Lt. John Hudson (Aidan Geleott), graduated from Rensselaer High School in 1941 and was a junior at Indiana University when he joined the Army. He was killed in World War II shortly after the Battle of the Bulge when his unit advanced on Dith, Germany.
• John Edward Alter (Robert Pfaff), was the author of Hoosier Hunting Ground: or The Beaver Lake Trail, a book of fiction about life of trappers, horse thieves, counterfeiters and Indians of the area in 1840. He wrote under the pen name Bill Bat.
• Nello Lunghi (Chris Grow), was a man who knew Mussolini, having scooped him on a story as a newspaper reporter. Born in Italy, he came to Rensselaer fairly late in his life and ran a popular restaurant. He also managed the Jasper County Airport.
• Theodore Knorr (Otie Wood), helped establish the Rensselaer Speedway, which operated from 1952-87. His son, also Ted Knorr, was one of the racers until his employer, the state police, told him that racing was not compatible with being a state trooper. The elder Knorr also owned the former Snowball Drive-In.
• Sarah Chilcote Sigler (Beverly Crynes), lived much of her life in Mount Ayr, where her husband, Joseph Raymond Sigler (1879-1943), was a banker at the Bank of Mount Ayr. Her many stories included a bank robbery at Mount Ayr.
• Nellie Donegan Reynolds (Elizabeth Gray), was born in Australia. As a teenager, she was part of the family bicycle act called the Dunedin Troupe. While in Europe, she married William Andree, who died in 1906. She met Earle Reynolds in New York, and after they married in 1908, they toured the United States and the world performing on skates. Her twin daughters joined their parents in the act when they finished high school. Known for her expensive hats, Nellie is a member of the Circus Hall of Fame.
• Moses Leopold (John Waymire), was a son of Abraham Leopold, a prominent early Rensselaer merchant. His brothers followed their father and became merchants, but Moses became a lawyer. He later served as a circuit court judge from 1932-69.
Tour guides included Vandeline Baker, Josie Brown, Linda Buschman, Peggy Gratner, Judy Kanne, Janett Kingman, Kristi Slaby and Nancy Studer, all of whom pointed out interesting facts of the people buried at the cemetery as they led groups from site to site.