RENSSELAER — Sunday, Aug. 1 was a special day for over 70 descendants of late 1860’s Jasper County settlers
Clark and Mary (Hance) McColly as they gathered at Iroquois Park in Rensselaer to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first McColly reunion held in 1922.
The first few years the reunion was held at Riverside Farm, the home of John and Harriett (McColly) Alter. Over the years the family has met in various places, including church basements, people’s homes, Rensselaer Tourist Park, Brookside Park, Riverside Park, and most frequently in
recent years, Iroquois Park (formerly the Tourist Park).
Most of this year’s attendees were from Indiana with some traveling from Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, and Arkansas. There are only two surviving great-grandchildren of Clark and Mary McColly and both were able to attend this year’s reunion, including Willis Yeoman, age 90, of New Castle,
Indiana, and James DeWitt, age 100, of Culver, Indiana.
Sunday followed the traditions of reunions past – a group picture taken on the playground, a blessing said before a bountiful carry-in meal, a business meeting and a time to visit with one another.
This year reunion president Donna (Clark) Risinger asked family groups to share their fondest memories of earlier reunions. Many memories were shared and it was clear everyone appreciated the chance to meet and visit with extended family.
Many thanked Donna for her 30 years of holding the office of president of the McColly Reunion. Others expressed appreciation for Edmund Short, the McColly historian, for his work over the last 67 years doing diligent research and keeping family records up to date.
Edmund wrote a wonderful commemorative booklet that was made available to those attending the reunion and can be ordered by those unable to attend.
Keeping a family reunion going for 100 years is quite an accomplishment. As new generations are added and older generations pass, the relationships of the attendees become more distant so it becomes more difficult to continue interest.
Although this year may have been the last McColly Reunion tied back to shared ancestors Clark and Mary, hopefully the family branches will carry the tradition forward with their own family reunions.