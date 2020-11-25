RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined at his home.
He said he has no symptoms.
Wood participated in Monday’s city council meeting via the Zoom platform. He announced then that city hall will be shut down until Dec. 4.
With COVID now inside the walls at city hall, the city project manager, Jerry Lockridge, and gas department superintendent, Carol Lockridge, are in quarantine as well awaiting test results. The city building commissioner and fire chief, Kenny Haun, is also in quarantine because his wife tested positive recently.
The council did conduct some business at its meeting, authorizing the need to borrow $100,000 from the gas department’s cash reserves to fund the new sanitation department until the residential fees allow it to fund itself after Jan. 1.
The city’s sticker program, which currently flows into the city’s general fund, is scheduled to end prior to Jan. 1 with monthly residential fees of around $17 to be assessed for trash pickup at that time. The fees will be added to a resident’s utility bill.
In preparation for the new fees, the city established a sanitation department as a new budget item to keep it separate from the general fund.
City officials also approved the transfer of funds, including one for repairs to the fire department’s aerial truck. The truck is now operational, but the city signed contracts to buy a new truck this fall.
The new truck could go into operation as early as late February. The current truck has experienced several breakdowns over the past couple of years and the fire department pushed for the purchase of a new truck.
The council also approved a transfer of funds to pay for engineering work for a Community Crossing grant for street work.