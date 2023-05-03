FRIENDS OF DEMOTTE LIBRARY HOST MAY MEETING ON 9TH
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a meeting at the DeMotte Library on Thursday, May 9 at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome!
For more information please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
FIND YOUR STORY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history?
Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, May 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help. This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search.
A variety of Genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.
MOTHER’S DAY STORY TIME
AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Children ages 3-5 and their mothers are invited to a special Mother’s Day story time on May 13 from 10-10:30 a.m. Registration may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
LEARN ABOUT SCAM PREVENTION AT THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join Detective Rick Johnson from the DeMotte Police to learn about frauds and scams. Learn how to know if someone is trying to scam you, and what to do if you think you are a victim.
The presentation will be held at the DeMotte Library on Wednesday, May 10 at 11 a.m.
For more information, please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
TEA PARTY WITH THE INDY TEA LADY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Public Library staff on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. for the annual tea party.
Bring a friend and spend the afternoon sampling teas and a few tasty treats. Donna Yarema-McCoy, from Reynolds, Indiana, also known as the Indy Tea Lady will be hosting a Tea Education program, along with our annual Tea Party.
Donna has been hand blending her loose-leaf teas, for the past 17 years. She is recognized as one of only seven Master Tea Blenders in the United States. Brewed teas have been known to help with a variety of ailments. All her teas are pesticide
free and organic. She grows most of the ingredients herself and the rest are provided from vendors she has worked with for many years. Some of her most popular blends are called Brain Brews. There are over 75 Brain Brew teas to help with alertness, energy, memory, and concentration.
Donna will have a variety of all her special blend teas, available for purchase, after the program.
Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events. This program is free and open to all ages. Limit 30.
TEEN TUESDAY AT
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Teens in grade 6-12 are welcome to join the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, May 9 from 4-5 p.m. to design your own small Fairy Garden to put outside in the summer and bring in during the winter.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881
SCRABBLE NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, May 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and play a game of Scrabble and test your word skills.
Supplies are provided. Open to ages 16 and up.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
BINGO FUN AT THE
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Stop by the Wheatfield Library on Friday, May 5 at 11 a.m. for ningo fun and prizes.
Open to ages 18 and over.
Registration is required and can be done at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
MAY BOOK DISCUSSIONS AT JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES
JASPER COUNTY — DeMotte Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. to discuss the book Fever by Mary Beth Keane.
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book Angels of the Pacific by Elise Hooper.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, May 23 at 2 p.m. to cover the book Big Stone Gap by Adriana Trigiani.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, May 24 at 1 p.m. to cover The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting May 25 at 10 a.m. and will be discussing I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.