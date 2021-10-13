RENSSELAER — The Lilian Fendig Gallery at the Carnegie Center will present a Master Teacher/Master Artist show throughout the month of October.
The show, which honors the Prairie Arts Council’s retired art educators who actively create, began on Oct. 8 and will continue through Nov. 6.
Among those who will display artwork throughout the month are Marilyn Diller, Nancy Klockow, Jackie Rawlins, Doris B. Myers, Karyl Shields, Karen Sue Dill, David Herriott, Bonnie Zimmer, Jacky Surma, Marcia Carson, Gail Woolever, Dorothy Duffala and Bernadette Hanacek.
A reception for area residents to meet and greet the artists will be held on Friday, Oct. 15 from 6:30-8 p.m., CST, at the gallery.
Gallery hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 12-4 p.m. and by appointment 24 hours in advance. For more information, email PAC at pacrensselaer@gmail.com.