WHEATFIELD — The Indiana Department of Health will be offering a drive-through mass vaccination clinic May 25-27 for first COVID-19 shots at the First Church in Wheatfield.
The church is located at U.S. 231 and State Road 10 next to the Family Express. People can access the church either on U.S. 231 or SR 10.
This site will be offering the Pfizer vaccine. The dates for the second vaccine are tentatively scheduled for June 22-24 at the same location.
Go online to ourshot.in.gov to schedule an appointment or just drive through on any of the aforementioned dates without an appointment.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved under the EUA for people 12 years and older. The county health department is encouraging all patients age 12 and older to take advantage of the drive-through clinic prior to the fall school year.
Please note that just as with other routine immunizations, consent will be given by the parent or guardian at registration, so providers do not need proof of the child’s age to confirm eligibility.
An adult must accompany any minor ages 12-17 years old to his or her vaccination appointment.
The health department asks that residents take advantage of this massive drive-thru opportunity so children 12 and older are fully vaccinated prior to the fall 2021-2022 school year. Keep in mind with sixth-graders and seniors needing shots prior to the fall school year, they will need to wait two weeks in between the COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines needed.