JASPER COUNTY — A Martinsville man was arrested for intimidation during an incident in which he reportedly failed to return equipment to his former employees.
Randall D. Shedd, 54, was arrested on a warrant for intimidation, which is a Level 6 felony, that was issued by the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office earlier this month.
Shedd was picked up by Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 22.
According to deputies who conducted interviews with victims in the case, Shedd had been working in the area but recently quit. Victims said Shedd failed to return work-related equipment so they decided to withhold Shedd’s last paycheck.
Shedd reportedly got in contact with the victims and made threatening and intimidating comments and statements.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.