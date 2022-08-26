PLYMOUTH – Marian University’s Ancilla College will be a bustling campus this fall, as Marian University is projected to see a nearly double-digit percent increase in undergraduate enrollment cross all of its locations, including its Indianapolis campus, Marian University’s Ancilla College, Marian University’s Saint Joseph’s College, and its two accelerated nursing programs.
A 25% enrollment increase is expected for the two-year and four-year academic programs at Marian University’s Ancilla College.
The Ancilla campus will also open a new nursing facility to provide state-of-the-art training to its undergraduate nursing students. The facility features two simulation rooms, a skills lab, and a life-like nursing mannequin simulator. The simulator enables students to train with a variety of real-world patient care scenarios prior to experiencing them in a clinical setting.
“As Marian University celebrates our 85th year, we remain committed to preparing transformational leaders for service to the world,” said Marian University President Daniel J. Elsener. “Through the new E. S. Witchger School of Engineering, our second campus location, Marian University Ancilla College in Plymouth, Indiana, and adding more nursing site locations, we have seen tremendous interest from Hoosiers who want to stay in Indiana for college and ultimately work here upon graduating.”
