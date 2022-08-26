PLYMOUTH – Marian University’s Ancilla College will be a bustling campus this fall, as Marian University is projected to see a nearly double-digit percent increase in undergraduate enrollment cross all of its locations, including its Indianapolis campus, Marian University’s Ancilla College, Marian University’s Saint Joseph’s College, and its two accelerated nursing programs.

A 25% enrollment increase is expected for the two-year and four-year academic programs at Marian University’s Ancilla College.

