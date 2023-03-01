ANIME CLUB AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Monday, March 7 and March 21 at 6 p.m. each night for Anime Club.
Join the library for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun. Participants will watch some anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY BI-ANNUAL BOOK SALE
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library will be hosting a book sale on March 9-11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wheatfield Library.
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
FOUNDATION
DIRECTORY ONLINE BY CANDID AT THE RENSSELAER AND DEMOTTE LIBRARY
Do you know a nonprofit business or organization that could make use of some grant money this year?
Come learn how to use the library’s newest resource, Foundation Directory Online by Candid, and search for funding sources that could help your project soar in 2023.
The Rensselaer Library will offer two training sessions on Tuesday, March 7: a brown bag lunch session from 12-1 p.m. and an evening session from 6-7 p.m. The session will cover how to connect to the resource, basic searching, and where to find more training and resources. Each session will cover the same information.
A third training session will also be held at the DeMotte Library on Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. in the East Meeting room.
This resource is made possible thanks to a partnership between the Jasper County Public Library and the Jasper Newton Foundation.
Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
FIND YOUR STORY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history? Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, March 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help.
This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. You can also use a variety of genealogy books that will be available for check out and in-house use.
All assistance is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.
READERS ARE URGED TO SWITCH TO LIBBY AS OVERDRIVE IS DISCONTINUED
JASPER COUNTY — Attention OverDrive app users! OverDrive is discontinuing the legacy OverDrive app in early 2023 and transitioning users to the Libby app.
Libby is OverDrive’s newer app for browsing and enjoying digital content from our library.
It’s time to give Libby a try! All your loans, holds, and wish list items will be waiting for you in Libby when you add your library card.
Libby also comes with new features we know you’ll love, like:
• Tags to categorize books however you’d like—you can even sync your OverDrive wish list into a tag.
• A central bookshelf for all loans and holds
• Customizable notifications for ready holds, new magazine issues, and more
• Compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Sonos speakers
• Extra learning and entertainment resources, like Kanopy
• Easy access to OverDrive support staff
Learn more at https://www.overdrive.com/apps/libby/switchtolibby.
Note: JCPL’s digital collection will continue to be available at https://idl.overdrive.com on desktop and mobile devices.
LAPSIT STORY TIME AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Lapsit Story Time will be offered at the Wheatfield Public Library for ages 0-23 months, along with a caregiver on Tuesdays, March 7-28 from 10-10:40 a.m.
During Lapsit Story Time, children will hear stories and songs, lap-bounce, and interact with other children.
Registration is required to attend and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
STORY TIME AT
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Story Time will be held at the Rensselaer Library for ages 3-5 on Tuesdays, March 7-21 at 10 a.m.
Ages 3-5 and their caregivers are welcome to join the library for stories, activities, and crafts.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
FREE FAMILY TRAIN DAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Model trains of all shapes and sizes, puzzles, games, and more will be available for kids and families to experience at the Rensselaer Library on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.