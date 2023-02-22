BINGO FUN AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY SET FOR MARCH 3
WHEATFIELD — Stop by the Wheatfield Library on Friday, March 3 at 11 am for free bingo fun and prizes. Open to ages 18 and over.
Registration is required and can be done at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MEETING FEB. 28
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite you to join its meeting this month on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at noon.
Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to support the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great.
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
MARCH BOOK DISCUSSIONS
AT JCPL LIBRARY BRANCHES
JASPER COUNTY — DeMotte Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. to discuss the book Anxious People by Fredrik Backman.
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, March 14 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell. Refreshments will be provided.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, March 28 at 2 p.m. to cover the book The Women in the Castle by Jessica Shattuck.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. to cover The Puritan Dilemma; The Story of John Winthrop by Edmund Morgan. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting March 23 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
GERI-FIT FITNESS CLASSES HELD AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three Wednesdays in every month.
Join the library on Wednesdays, March 1, 8, and 15 at 10-11 a.m. each day. There is no cost for this program and participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults. Please bring your water bottle and two-pound weights if desired. Stretch bands will be provided.
Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
LONG TERM INSURANCE EXPLAINED AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Bob Cacovski of Long Term Care Solutions will be answering your questions at the Wheatfield Library on March 4 at 2 p.m. regarding senior care, home health care, assisted living, and more.
Join the library for this free information seminar.
For more information or to register, please visit us at www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
LEGO PROGRAM AT THE
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MARCH 2
WHEATFIELD — Kids ages six and older are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Lego program, held at the library on March 2 from 4-5 p.m. Those in attendance will enjoy a snack, listen to a story, and the chance to create some Lego creations.
Registration is required to attend, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
MAKER MONDAY AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Children in grades 1-8 are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Maker Monday Program, held on Monday, Feb. 27 from 4-5 p.m. Those in attendance will enjoy flexing their STEAM skills with some gadgets from the library. A snack will also be provided.
Registration is required, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
SILENT AUCTION AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a silent auction at the DeMotte Library.
Bids can be placed on March 1 through March 31 during library hours. Bidding will end on March 31 at closing time.
Winners will be called on April 1.
For more information please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
STORY TIME AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Children ages 3-5 are welcome to join the DeMotte Library for stories, crafts and more on Wednesdays, March 1 through March 22 at 10 a.m. each day.
Participants will enjoy stories, rhymes, and a craft.
Registration is required. For more information visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Community veterans are invited to join the Wheatfield Library on Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.