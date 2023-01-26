NORTH MANCHESTER — Several local students earned spots on Manchester University’s fall 2022 Dean’s List. A total of 322 undergraduate students were recognized for inclusion on the list. Among those locally included:
Jillian Adamczyk of Hebron, majoring in Excercise Science & Fitness.
Juliana Barlog of DeMotte, majoring in Accounting.
Michael Bathke of Medaryville , majoring in Exercise Science & Fitness.
Kylia Garling of Monon, majoring in Elementary Education.
Alexander Gronkiewicz of Wheatfield, majoring in Biology-Chemistry and Biology.
Alisyn Risner of Wheatfield, majoring in Elementary Education.
Terri Roach of Wheatfield, majoring in Psychology.
Aidan Stevens of Rensselaer, majoring in Psychology.
George Thomason of San Pierre, majoring in Political Science.
Undergraduate students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean’s List. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete (I) or Not Recorded (NR) grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean’s List.
In North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
Our mission
Manchester University respects the infinite worth of every individual and graduates persons of ability and conviction who draw upon their education and faith to lead principled, productive, and compassionate lives that improve the human condition.