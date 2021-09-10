NORTH MANCHESTER, IN (08/26/2021) — Manchester University conferred degrees on the Class of 2021 this spring.
More than 270 students received degrees from Manchester University on May 22, 2021. The following local students earned degrees:
• Landon Balch of Rensselaer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
• Harvey Davis of Wheatfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science
• Emily Ewen of Wolcott graduated with a Bachelor of Science in English/Language Arts Education
• Sylvia Pritt of Wheatfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
• Keegan Stevens of Rensselaer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness
Hebron’s Wiegman admitted to Utah State
LOGAN, Utah — Haylee Wiegman, from Hebron, is one of more than 4,100 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the Fall 2021 semester as a first-year college student.
Wiegman will attend USU at the USU main campus in Logan, Utah.
“We are thrilled to welcome these students to the Aggie family,” said President Noelle E. Cockett. “The energy, talents, and enthusiasm this new cohort will bring to our campuses is greatly appreciated. We look forward to seeing what the class of 2025 will accomplish and cannot wait to be a part of their academic growth and success.”
Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved from a small-town college tucked away in the Northern Utah mountains to a thriving research university respected around the world. Students can choose from an array of academic and social opportunities at a university known throughout the world for its intellectual and technological leadership.
