LAFAYETTE — The man who shot and killed his girlfriend in a Walmart parking lot in Lafayette entered a guilty plea on Thursday morning, Jan. 5 at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.

Anthony Perez of Lafayette admitted to intentionally killing Casey Marie Lewis of Remington on Sept. 4 after the question was raised by his attorney, Jacob Ahler of Rensselaer, during a change-of-plea hearing.

