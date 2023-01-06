LAFAYETTE — The man who shot and killed his girlfriend in a Walmart parking lot in Lafayette entered a guilty plea on Thursday morning, Jan. 5 at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.
Anthony Perez of Lafayette admitted to intentionally killing Casey Marie Lewis of Remington on Sept. 4 after the question was raised by his attorney, Jacob Ahler of Rensselaer, during a change-of-plea hearing.
He is charged with one count of murder and a firearms enhancement charge. All other charges — including attempted kidnapping, attempted criminal confinement and multiple firearm charges — were dropped.
Perez faces between 50 and 85 years in prison when he is sentenced in March.
According to court transcripts, Perez and Lewis were shopping at a Walmart on the east side of Lafayette on the evening of Sept. 4 when they got into an argument over money upon reaching Lewis’ minivan in the parking lot. When the argument began attracting attention, Perez told police, he was concerned that he might be re-arrested since he recently cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet.
The bracelet was attached around his ankle as part of a previous charge.
He reportedly pulled a gun from the minivan’s glovebox and fired it once inside the vehicle in an attempt to persuade Lewis to drive out of the parking lot.
Lewis exited the van just as Perez pointed the gun and shot her in the back. Perez left the gun at the scene and ran off while shoppers came to Lewis’ aid.
Lewis, however, would later die from the wound.
Perez evaded police for five days before he was arrested in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sept. 9 and extradited to Lafayette where he was jailed while awaiting a hearing.