RENSSELAER — A Jasper County man has entered a guilty plea in connection with felony child molestation charges.
Rex W. Gluth, 70, Rensselaer, pleaded guilty to two Level 4 felony counts of child molesting. He was sentenced to six years on Sept. 22 in Jasper Superior Court and will serve his time in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
"A plea agreement in this case means the victims do not have to endure a trial and can begin the process of healing," said county prosecutor Jacob Taulman.
The two children were Gluth’s young relatives and were eight years old when the abuse began in 2018. The crimes came to light when one of the victims’ mothers went to the police in January 2019 based on statements made by her child, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victims were both interviewed and both told how Gluth would take them to an outbuilding on his property where he would disrobe them and touch them. The children also told police that Gluth would abuse them inside the home he shares with his wife. They explained he would sit them on his lap, cover them with a blanket, and touch their private parts under the blanket.
Both of the victims reported that they had told Gluth’s wife what was happening.
Gluth was arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies without incident on Feb. 11, 2020.
“No child should ever have to endure sexual abuse,” Taulman said. “This crime is even more heinous because the perpetrator took advantage of the trust these young children had in him. I'm hopeful the healing process can now begin for these brave young children.”