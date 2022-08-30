RENSSELAER — A 59-year-old man was injured when the bike he was riding was struck by a vehicle on College Avenue near Charles Street in Rensselaer on Friday, Aug. 26.

Officers with the Rensselaer Police Department responded to the accident at around 4:17 p.m. and found the man lying in the southbound lane of College Avenue with an apparent head injury.

