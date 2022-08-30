RENSSELAER — A 59-year-old man was injured when the bike he was riding was struck by a vehicle on College Avenue near Charles Street in Rensselaer on Friday, Aug. 26.
Officers with the Rensselaer Police Department responded to the accident at around 4:17 p.m. and found the man lying in the southbound lane of College Avenue with an apparent head injury.
The man was alert but bleeding from his head and knees, according to an RPD report.
The driver of the vehicle told officers the bicyclist rode into the roadway from a nearby yard without looking or stopping for traffic. The driver attempted to avoid collision with the bike, but was unable to do so.
The bicyclist was not able to provide an explanation as to what happened at the scene. An investigating officer noticed that the man seemed intoxicated and could smell the odor of alcohol while speaking with him.
The bicyclist was transported to Lafayette for treatment by Phoenix Medics. As part of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was given a portable breath test which showed no detection of alcohol.
Traffic on College Avenue was restricted to one lane for around 25 minutes to allow for treatment of the bicyclist and investigation of the crash.