RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man had to be extricated from his vehicle following a two-vehicle crash at County Road 1000 West near Bunkum Road on Thursday, Sept. 22.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, police were notified of a personal injury crash involving two vehicles at 5:20 p.m. JCSD deputies as well as fire and EMS personnel arrived to find that not only were additional ambulances needed, but also a medical helicopter.
After initial interviews and an investigation into the incident, police were able to determine that vehicle one, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 15-year-old female juvenile, stopped for the stop sign southbound on County Road 100 West. After stopping, the Silverado proceeded to cross over Bunkum Road, failing to yield the right of way to another vehicle, a 2000 Ford F250 driven by Christopher L. Gilmore, 35, of Rensselaer.
The Ford truck collided into the side of the Silverado, which rolled onto its side. The Ford, meanwhile, left the roadway to the south.
A total of six individuals in the Silverado — two adults and four juveniles — sustained injury, with the most serious being a fracture/dislocation to one of the adults who had to be extracted from the vehicle.
The driver of the Ford pickup, meanwhile, was the only person in the vehicle. All of those involved were wearing safety equipment and the Ford F250’s airbag did deploy, police said.
Those who sustained injury were taken to the local hospital.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the Rensselaer Fire Department, Phoenix Ambulance Service, Remington Ambulance Service, Keener Ambulance Service, Newton County Ambulance Service and Lutheran Air for their assistance.