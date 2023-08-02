FRIENDS OF THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY TO HOST BOOK SALE
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library would like to invite everyone to the August book sale at the DeMotte Library beginning Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Touch of Dutch festivities.
The sale will continue from Aug. 14-19 during normal library hours.
The event will be held in the Storytime Room and will have something for everyone ranging from new to gently used at value prices. On Saturday, Aug. 19 all items will be $3 a bag. A Friends-Only preview sale will be held Friday, Aug. 11 from 1-5 p.m.
New members are always welcome. Membership applications will be available at the door, at $5 for individuals and $10 for families.
For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
MAKE A BEADED SUNCATCHER AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Aug. 12 from 2:30-4 p.m. to make a beaded suncatcher. All supplies will be provided for this free class. Participants will make one or two suncatchers to catch the nice summer sun.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history? Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help.
This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. We also have a variety of genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.
DeMOTTE — Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join the DeMotte Library for Magnificent Monday on Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. There will have themed stories and a related craft.
Magnificent Monday is held in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
TODDLER TIME AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Toddler Time will be held at the Wheatfield Library for ages 2-3 years old on Mondays, Aug. 7-21 at 10 a.m. each day. Those in attendance will hear stories, make crafts and interact with other children.
To register please call or visit the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
DEMOTTE LIBRARY CLOSED FOR THE TOUCH OF DUTCH
DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Library will be closed Saturday, Aug. 12 for the Touch of Dutch festivities. The lobby bathrooms will remain open, and the Friends of the Library will be having a book sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Story Time room.