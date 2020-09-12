JASPER COUNTY — The Cluttered Owl in Brookston is partnering with the Jasper County Fairgrounds to provide a fundraiser Make and Take party on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The party, which will help raise funds for improvements at the fairgrounds, will be held 5:30-8 p.m.
Each guest can choose from a selection of sizes and over 300 design options to create a home decor piece. No talent is needed.
“We will walk you through the steps to creating a great piece,” said Cluttered Owl owners.
During the party you will customize your sign using the Cluttered Owl’s wide variety of paints and various techniques creating a one of a kind décor piece for your home. Guests can also use adhesive stencils custom cut for their projects.
Please note: this is a wood project so your sign will have random cracks, chips, knots and other natural blemishes that give it character.
A family-friendly event, a total of 11 size choices will be available at various costs, including:
12”x12” $35 (solid piece)
14” x 14” $40 (plank style)
12” x 18” $40 (solid piece)
14” x 19” $45 (plank style)
11” x 22” $45 (plank style)
20” x 27” $55 (plank style)
11” x 48” $55 (welcome sign)
10.5” x 48” HOME sign (wreath included, this is VERTICAL and can include last name and year) $60
Round design $50
Farmhouse Tray $55 (14”x22”)
Noodle Board $65 (22”x30”)
For every sign purchased, $10 will go directly towards the fairgrounds’ building improvements. Guests must choose their size and design and register no later than Oct. 6 through the Cluttered Owl website at https://www.theclutteredowl.com/product-page/jasper-co-fairgrounds-fundraiser-1
If you want to make a design that is not listed on the website, just let the Cluttered Owl owners know. If your design is approved, there will be an $8 custom design fee added on to your price. (You must email your idea BEFORE registering.)