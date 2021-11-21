DAVENPORT, Iowa — Madeline Barber of Rensselaer graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa on Oct. 22.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.
Emily Barber named
to Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Emily Barber of Rensselaer has been named to the summer 2021 trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
