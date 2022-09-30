RENSSELAER — Two men involved in a fight in the 900 block of B-Mar Drive in Rensselaer were arrested by officers with the Rensselaer Police Department on Sept. 15.
An officer responded to a call of an altercation between Torrance Kuykendall, 50, of Rensselaer and Preston Farris, 29, of Brazil, Indiana. When the officer arrived, he saw Farris attempt to hit Kuykendall with a closed fist and saw Kuykendall strike Farris in the leg with an unknown object.
When the officer yelled at the subjects to stop, Kuykendall dropped his weapon, which was later identified as a machete. Farris, meanwhile, continued to act aggressively toward Kuykendall. The officer was able to place handcuffs on Farris, who continued to act disorderly and attempted to pull away from the officer.
A crowd began to gather and yell at the officer and Kuykendall and refused to back up when ordered to do so, according to an RPD report.
An off-duty RPD officer, hearing a call for assistance, responded to the scene along with Jasper County deputies to help diffuse the situation. Farris was placed in the back of a squad car, but continued to kick at an RPD officer, striking him in the chest and spitting at him.
Farri would then continue spitting and attempted to cause damage to the back seat of the squad car.
Farris was taken to the Jasper County Jail where he was charged with battery to a police officer, a Level 6 felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication and criminal mischief.
Farris refused to cooperate with the investigation, telling officers he did not want charges filed against Kuykendall. However, Kuykendall was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
Charges are merely allegation and all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.