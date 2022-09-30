RENSSELAER — Two men involved in a fight in the 900 block of B-Mar Drive in Rensselaer were arrested by officers with the Rensselaer Police Department on Sept. 15.

An officer responded to a call of an altercation between Torrance Kuykendall, 50, of Rensselaer and Preston Farris, 29, of Brazil, Indiana. When the officer arrived, he saw Farris attempt to hit Kuykendall with a closed fist and saw Kuykendall strike Farris in the leg with an unknown object.

