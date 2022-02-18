LOWELL — 2021 proved to be a busy year for Indiana State Police Lowell Troopers working the midnight shift.
Nine troopers combined to make 526 arrests for impaired driving. Trooper Israel Rosillo lead the way with 94 arrests, followed closely behind by trooper Kevin Council with 83.
These statistics include arrests for alcohol offenses, as well as drug offenses to include operating under the influence of marijuana and other illegal drugs. Several of these arrests also involved vehicle crashes that involved injuries to either the arrestee or an innocent person.
“While we are proud of the efforts put forth by these troopers in making Indiana roadways safe, this number is also concerning,” ISP said in a press release. “The Indiana State Police encourages everyone to have a designated, sober driver that does not consume any alcoholic beverages. We often encounter a designated driver that has given in to the temptation and winds up being impaired themselves. Have a plan in place before you consume alcoholic beverages whether it be a designated driver, ride-share or a friend picking you up. Impaired driving arrests are easily preventable by making good decisions. Please drive sober.”