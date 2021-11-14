Kathryn Loudermilk and Cordell Hart wish to announce their engagement.
The daughter of Chris and Brenda Loudermilk of Groveland, Illinois, Kathryn is a graduate of Morton High School in Morton, Illinois. She will graduate with a degree in business administration with a double concentration in human resources and health care management in 2022 from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
She plans to pursue a career as a human resource partner in the health care and operations field.
A graduate of Kankakee Valley High School in Wheatfield, Cordell is the son of David and Michelle Fisher of Rensselaer and J. Clay Hart of Neosho, Missouri.
He will graduate from Olivet Nazarene University in 2022 with a degree in marketing and plans to pursue a career in sales and/or advertising.
The couple plan to marry in October of 2022.