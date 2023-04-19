FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MEETING
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite you to join its meeting this month on Tuesday, April 25 at noon.
Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to support the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great.
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
CELEBRATE LIBRARY WEEK AT THE JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Public Library encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer.
Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and ebooks. But there’s so much more to the story of libraries. Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more.
JCPL offers a wide array of programs, classes, and resources, including fun family activities, genealogy department, online data bases, free movie streaming apps, and more. Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.
JCPL supports Jasper County with services such as our new grants database.
If you haven’t checked out JCPL lately, you’re missing the full story. Stop by for a visit to celebrate with us during National Library Week, April 23-29. Each library will be having daily prizes, and a weekly drawing that anybody using their library card can enter.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. For more information please visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774, the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
MAKER MONDAY AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Children in grades 1-8 are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Maker Monday Program, held on Monday, April 24 from 4-5 p.m.
Those in attendance will enjoy flexing their STEAM skills with some gadgets from the library. A snack will also be provided.
Registration is required, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
QUEST TREKKERS BOOK CLUB AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library for Quest Trekkers on Monday, April 24 from 6-7 p.m. This is a book club for grades 2-5.
In this club, books that are historical, adventurous and everything in between will be featured. For this meeting, participants will be discussing Love from Anna Hibiscus by Atinuke. Books for next month’s meeting will be handed out at this time.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
JOIN STEM PROGRAM AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Children in grades K-5 are invited on Thursday, April 27 at 4:30 p.m.for a STEM-filled afternoon at the DeMotte Library.
Join the program for a Engineering Mystery Bag Challenge. Creative thinking and problem solving will help you engineer this challenge.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
SPORTS TRIVIA NIGHT AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Think you know sports? On Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m, gather your friends in groups of 2-6 and come test your skills against others to see who will come out on top. Prizes awarded to the top team.
One fully charged smartphone per group is all that is required. Feel free to bring any snacks or non-alcoholic beverages you like.
Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.