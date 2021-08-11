RENSSELAER — Lorraine Drake will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Aug. 12.
Family and friends will hold a birthday celebration in her honor on Sunday, Aug. 15 from 2-5 p.m. at the Rensselaer fire station.
Lorraine was born Aug. 12, 1921. She was married to Clarence Drake for 53 years before his passing in 1990.
Together, the Drakes had 10 children, 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 27 great, great-grandchildren.
She worked at Saint Joseph’s College from 1960-2004 before she retired.
Friends and family are encouraged to stop in and say “hi” to Lorraine at Sunday’s celebration.