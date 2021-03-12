“Do not let your hearts be troubled. Believe in God, believe also in me. ... I will not leave you orphaned; I am coming to you. In a little while the world will no longer see me, but you will see me; because I live, you will also live. On that day you will know that I am in my Father, and you in me, and I in you. “ (John 14:1, 18-20)
One day recently I happened to look out my window where the bird feeder is — when suddenly, a huge red tailed hawk, clutching a newly caught dark feathered bird in its claws, swooped down and landed underneath the bird feeder. I was horrified! Fiercely, defiantly looking around, this powerful red tailed hawk held its victim on the ground. Finally, it began tearing its victim apart. Feathers flew everywhere, as it feasted on its meal. I know raptors also must eat, and that this is the natural cycle of life in nature. We all die. But I was still aghast. I am so compassionate that I didn’t want to see this violence. But somehow I was forced to.
I couldn’t help myself blurting out what I had just seen with the person I was talking to on the phone. We both paused, shocked. Then this dear, faithful friend gently said to me something like, “It’s very hard. But this is the way of nature ... this is the way of the world we live in ... all creatures die.”
Here we are in the middle of Lent — the Christian season when we journey with Christ Jesus to the cross, to his very real and horrific crucifixion where he died. In the church I grew up in, like many Protestant churches 70 years ago, the season of Lent was not recognized ... not even Good Friday. We just skipped from Palm Sunday to Easter, when Christ rose from the dead. The violence in this world that killed Jesus was carefully ignored. Just think happy thoughts about Jesus.
But Lent is important. It forces us even today to look at what the world can do ... with such violence ... to the Son of God ... and how the world still teaches us to treat each other that way. Lent forces us to realize we have a choice. To live like “raptors”, or ... to wake up to remembering God’s love for us and who God has really created all humankind to be: beloved children of God, loving God and loving others as ourselves. Becoming the Kingdom of Heaven on earth. This invitation is real. But it’s our choice.
In the passage from John (see above), Jesus was sharing with his disciples that he would die soon. His disciples didn’t understand ... and they sure didn’t want to hear about it. But Jesus needed them to understand. He needed them to choose God’s new way in this world ... not let the violence and deaths in this world ever defeat them from choosing the new thing that God’s love was doing in our world, changing this world forever! Death will not win.
Jesus’ words to his disciples are still needed to be heard by us today ... and understood by us today. There is still violence and death and injustice in this world which teaches us to respond like “human raptors”, destroying others, “crucifying” anybody different from us ... or teaches us to respond as defeated, orphaned, alone victims.
BUT ... a new thing from God is still happening, even today, because of our Risen Lord Jesus who personally understands human suffering. A new thing! God’s Spirit, who never gives up, is still in this world, is still calling to us. Calling us to CHOOSE ... to CHOOSE! We can choose to live like the “world” of violence and hatred and fear (becoming human raptors without compassion, or forever victims) ... OR ... to live Jesus’ words of love for us, that defy the violence and hopeless deaths in this world: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Believe in God, believe also in me ... I will not leave you orphaned; I am coming to you ... because I live, you also will live .... know that I am in my Father, and you in me, and I in you.”
Are your hearts troubled by something right now? Jesus is telling you that you can trust him with your troubles. He told his disciples and is still telling us today to make a choice to trust that Jesus and God the Father will be with you always. “I will not leave you orphaned; I am coming to you ... because I live, you also will live ... know that I am in my Father, and you in me, and I in you.” Right now, lift up to God any trouble which feels like it might overcome you, and offer it in complete trust to God. Pray, “Lord, I choose you.”
I personally have had to pray this recently. This prayer is powerful. When I prayed it, it didn’t mean that the situation suddenly disappeared. But what happened was that when I gave it to God, I was no longer facing it alone. I was no longer an orphaned victim. This simple prayer is life-changing. Like Jesus’ death and crucifixion, it made me realize God’s love wins. In the midst of this violent and heart-breaking world, Jesus’ resurrection and love are real. And I want to be part of this love, no longer choosing to be a crushed, orphaned victim. This prayer is life-changing.
“Lord, I choose you.” On this Lenten journey, take this prayer with you and repeat it many times, “Lord, I choose you.” ...
“Lord, I choose you.” In that simple but powerful prayer, you are welcoming the Risen Lord Jesus Christ to come inside you and to fill you with His healing Love and life-changing Light. Jesus is promising you and all of us that you will not be orphaned and will not be left to face your troubles alone. Jesus says, “I am in my Father, and you in me, and I in you.” You are not alone, ever! You are loved by God. This is a true promise.
This afternoon, in the middle of Lent, I went outside and picked up the feathers left from the bird that was killed and torn apart by the red tailed hawk. And as I touched them, I offered up this same prayer of love and hope for myself, for the hawk, for the bird victim, and for our whole world: “Lord, I choose you.”