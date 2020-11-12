RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer recognized several of its employees for their years of service on Nov. 8.
Employees who have been with the city for 10, 20 and 40 years were honored with gifts from the city and Mayor Steve Wood.
Serving 10 years were Rensselaer Police Department Master Patrolman John Davis and RPD dispatcher Angela Fellmy. Both were presented plaques.
Presented jackets with the city logo for serving 40 years with various city departments were Frieda Bretzinger, clerk/treasurer; Andy Daniels, street/sanitation superintendent; Claude Grow, electric department plant superintendent; and Ralph Sipkema, meter foreman.