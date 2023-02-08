JASPER COUNTY — A contest to create a logo for the 100th anniversary of the Jasper County Fair is currently underway.
The fair will be celebrating 100 years in 2024 and members of the community are invited to participate in the contest. There is no entry fee and only one entry design submission per contestant will be allowed.
Each entry must include “Jasper County,” “Rensselaer, IN,” and the centenary year of “1924-2024.” Entries must be submitted at jcfalogo@icloud.com with “Subject Logo” attached.
No entries will be accepted through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Messenger.
The deadline for submission is July 1, 2023.
By submitting an entry, the artist consents it is his or her own original work and that he or she has all the necessary rights and permissions to use any included elements. The winning artist grants the Jasper County Fair Association the exclusive right for the design to be used for promotions and marketing and other Jasper County Fair Association materials.
Designs will be judged according to originality, visibility (is it eye-catching and visible from a distance?), feasibility (must be easy to reproduce) and incorporates the words as shown above as well as the “1924-2024” time stamp.
The winner will receive a t-shirt and entry for one into a grandstand event at this year’s upcoming fair.
JCFA’s 100-year committee is also taking donations for the the fair’s centenary in 2024.
Anyone with photos, trophies, memorabilia or items pertaining to the last 100 years of the fair can donate or lend those items for display by the association.
All items will be accounted four and returned to the owner if desired.
The 99th version of the Jasper County Fair will be held a week earlier this year from July 15-22.
Go to the Jasper County Fair Association website for a grandstand schedule, a list of activities throughout the week at the fairgrounds and a look at entertainment scheduled for the free stage.