WOLCOTT — COVID-19 has created a damper this year for many local organizations that host festivals, fairs and fundraisers.
But not for the Wolcott Main Street Committee.
The committee, which has been hosting Market Street Days for their outdoor shopping events since May, is planning on going all out for their newest Oktoberfest Festival.
“Even though Gov. (Eric) Holcomb has moved Indiana into Stage 5 for the re-opening plan, the COVID-19 recommendations are something that we plan to recommend and implement during the event,” said George Blissett, president of Wolcott Main Street Committee. “Masks and social distancing are recommended and we will provide hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer at all booths.”
The committee is also hosting a town-wide golf cart scavenger hunt for neighbors on Sunday. The rendezvous point is on Market Street near the post office. Teams can check in at 12:30 p.m. EST.
More information about the events can be obtained by contacting the Wolcott Main Street Committee through its official Facebook page.