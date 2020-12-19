WOLCOTT — Local farmer Sandra Labeau recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Roger Wolcott Park.
Roger Wolcott Park Board will use the funds to have lights installed on the Park Ball Diamond.
"The Roger Wolcott Park Board would like to thank Sandy LeBeau for recognizing our need and helping direct this grant to our lighting project. This gift will provide youth from the surrounding communities increased opportunities for organized recreation,” said Matt Hall, Roger Wolcott Park board member. “It will also allow more events for the non-profits that run our concession stand to earn revenue to put back into our local community."
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring agriculture students and public schools across rural America. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities.
Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country.
Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.
America’s Farmers, sponsored by Bayer Fund, is focused on strengthening rural America through three community outreach programs that partner with farmers to make an impact in communities where farmers live and work.