Learn about the role of genetic testing in preventing cancer in a free virtual seminar presented by Franciscan Health
RENSSELAER — Annual cancer screenings save people's lives every day, but the battle against cancer doesn't end there. Join Franciscan Health Cancer Center for a free virtual seminar to better understand hereditary cancers and the role of genetic testing and counseling.
The online seminar will be 6-7 p.m. CST Monday, Sept. 28. Franciscan Health Cancer Center genetic counselor Malavika Praseed McGrail will provide the latest information on the role of genetic testing to fight cancer.
Among the questions that will be covered are:
- What types of cancers are hereditary?
- What is genetic counseling and testing?
- Am I at risk and should I consider genetic testing?
- What are my options if I have a genetic mutation for cancer?
The most common hereditary cancers are breast, ovarian and colorectal. Cancer is not inherited, only the gene mutation that increases the risk factor of developing cancer is inherited.
While the seminar is free, registration at FranciscanHealth.org/Events is required by Sunday, Sept. 27.