LAFAYETTE – After 14 years leading an organization that provides mental health and addiction services in a 14-county area, Valley Oaks Health CEO Tom Gilliom is stepping down and passing the torch to the next generation of care leaders.
Gilliom plans to step down in September 2022
Joining the organization in 2008, Gilliom first served as director of clinical services and chief operating officer before being named CEO in 2018. Today, Gilliom works with a staff of nearly 500 employees with a retention rate greater than the statewide average.
In 2021, this team served nearly 10,000 people in Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties, greatly reducing the number of overdose deaths and helping people enter recovery and treatment.
During his tenure, Gilliom has overseen a brand change, the transition from paper medical records to a continuously improving electronic system, the growth of a permanent psychiatry staff, an increase in community collaborations, the development of incarceration treatment programs and other community-based services, as well as an expansion of locations throughout central Indiana.
After his departure, Gilliom said the organization’s mission and impact will live on and continue to shine a light in the community.
“The mission of Valley Oaks Health is to provide quality behavioral health and addictions care based on the needs of the communities we serve,” he said. “I know our current team and future leaders will carry this torch with pride and serve our neighbors well.”
As for the future of Valley Oaks Health, the path ahead is filled with opportunity, according to Valley Oaks Health board member Michael Gibson.
“Over the last decade, Valley Oaks Health has made great strides. Tom became CEO at a time when many changes were needed, and he has been the right person in the right place at the right time,” he said. “We’re appreciative of his leadership and we’re optimistic about the next chapter of our story.”
The organization will continue to provide integrated care as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center, targeting both physical and mental health while growing partnerships with other organizations, including LTHC Homeless Services, Purdue University, Ivy Tech Community College and IU Health Arnett, to better serve the unique needs of each community.
Valley Oaks Health has facilities in Monticello, Otterbein, Delphi, Crawfordsville, Attia and Rensselaer, and three locations in Lafayette.