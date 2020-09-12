WOLCOTT — Tri-County’s elementary school students are now better prepared to attend school in the COVID-19 era.
The Tri-County Parent Teacher Organization sponsored a program in which custom Cavalier mask gaiters and water bottles were distributed to each elementary student in the district.
The group shared the information with parents on their official Facebook page, asking parents to hand-wash the bottles daily and label all items to ensure students do not use other students’ items.
Just weeks after Gov. Eric Holcomb mandated masks for all students age 8 and older, the Tri-County PTO acted quickly in creating and distributing masks for all students in the elementary schools.
According to PTO member Amy Bledsoe, the group felt it was important for students younger than 8 to have the gear as well.
“Since TC is requiring masks for grades 3 and up and encourages them for younger students as well, we felt it was important to provide each student with these masks that can be worn as face coverings,” Bledsoe said. “Since the drinking fountains are closed, students also didn’t have a way to get drinks until lunchtime. Now each student has their own water bottle that can be brought to school with them.”
Bledsoe said she appreciates the support received from the community in helping provide the items “in such a time as this.”
“The PTO has worked extremely hard the past few years and are in the position to step in to provide these essential items for our students,” she said.