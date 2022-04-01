DeMOTTE — Plans have been finalized for the return of the Touch of Dutch Festival and Parade.
The event, slated for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 13 at Spencer Park, is sponsored by the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s theme is “Hometown Spirit," and business owners, organizations and residents are asked to bring their best representation of what their hometown spirit looks like.
The Touch of Touch Festival and Parade were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 health emergency; however, the chamber conducted a "Touch of Music Festival" last year as a stand-in event until the Touch of Dutch's return.
There will be contest this spring leading up to the festival in which people are encouraged to dress up their business storefront or outside of their home to show some Dutch culture.
“We will be promoting the town-wide Dutch decorations on social media to get people from other communities to drive through DeMotte and feel the excitement of the Touch of Dutch Festival,” said Diva Rish, the DeMotte chamber's executive director.
Specific details are being worked out, but voting will take place prior to the Touch of Dutch Festival and winners will be announced at the event.
The festival will begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 13 with food, crafters, a car show and family activities welcoming guests at Spencer Park.
The Touch of Dutch Parade will take place at 10 a.m. along Halleck Street, starting at Ace Hardware and working its way south to Fieldhouse Ford. Halleck Street will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to noon, when the parade is expected to end.
Immediately following the parade, a special opening ceremony led by Pastor Ed van Wijk, of DeMotte United Methodist Church, will include an invocation spoken in Dutch and English, followed by performances of the Dutch and American national anthems. The Kankakee Valley High School Marching Band, under the direction of Nick Boersma, will also perform during the opening ceremony.
The Indiana Ballet Theatre will perform Dutch dancing in the parade and move over to Spencer Park to perform some more.
Craft vendors and specialty food vendors will be servicing the festival with all types of goodies. Boy Scout Troop 157 will be making "oliebollen" for festival guests and DeMotte Christian Schools will bring in authentic Dutch pastries, as usual, as a fundraiser for their organizations.
St. Cecilia’s Knights of Columbus will serve in the beer garden and will be open from noon to 10 p.m. during the event.
The chamber is currently searching for a group to bring a corn hole tournament to the beer garden. People who know of someone who would like to organize this portion of the festival should contact Rish at 219-405-6840.
Free, live music will perform at the band shell from noon until 9 p.m. Artists performing this year will be Seldom Told, Steel Country Band and NAWTY. Coming live to the stage from 5-6 p.m. is DeMotte native and comedian Ryan Niemiller, who performed in 2019 on NBC’s hit TV show, "America’s Got Talent." Niemiller went all the way to the semifinals and will return home for the Hometown Spirit Festival.
Niemiller’s performance is sponsored by the Jasper County Tourism Commission.
Kid’s entertainment for the event will include family games and bounce houses by Colby Event Services, face painting and balloon artistry by Twist & Smile Balloons.
Mission Escape Room, of Chesterton, will have a portable escape room on festival grounds and will be free for anyone to experience. The theme for this escape room is “Save Grandpa’s Candy Shop." An escape room is a physical adventure game in which players solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints and strategy to complete the objectives at hand. Players are given a set time limit to unveil the secret plot which is hidden within the rooms.
The car show returns and will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13, with awards presented in more than 20 classes.
Rick Klompmaker, of Holland, Mich., will demonstrate the art of wooden shoe carving and visiting with guests. He is also expected to bring some authentic Dutch souvenirs for purchase.
There is no admission to Touch of Dutch and parking is free, with plenty of parking for disabled and elderly people.
Free giveaways from local businesses will take place at the chamber booth under the big pavilion.
Other sponsored events include the 5K Walk & Run Rotary Ramble, sponsored by the DeMotte Rotary on Saturday morning. Trophies are wooden shoes directly from the Netherlands. To obtain Rotary Ramble information or for an application, email rotaryramble@hotmail.com.
The DeMotte United Methodist Church will serve pancakes and sides from 7-10 a.m. at the church.
Touch of Dutch will end with a huge fireworks display at dusk.
Photos will document the day’s activities and can be seen on the official Touch of Dutch Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/touchofdutch. Photos from past year's parade and festival can be viewed there now.
Parade entry forms and festival vendor applications are available at www.demottechamber.org/touch-of-dutch.
For more information, contact the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce at 219-987-5800 or info@demottechamber.org.