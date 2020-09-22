As Barb Michal and I headed for the Nature Center at the Tippecanoe River State Park last weekend, we found a delightful aunt and niece who were finishing their charming table-clothed lunch outing at the park near Winamac.
Judy, the aunt, and Linda, the niece, were from
Edinburgh, Indiana. Their goal in the next year was to visit all of Indiana’s state parks. Yes, that gave me the idea for this column.
They began their trek in July, and this stop was number 7 in their goal. They spent two days at Potato Creek Park and loved it. They also stopped at Indiana Dunes, and finally before their trip back home, came to Tippecanoe River State Park and its almost 3,000 acres.
Barb and I were at the park for the Prairie Arts Council’s and Jasper County Art League’s annual Art in the Park event sponsored by the Indiana Arts Commission. We were planning to be at the park in June, but Covid-19 slowed us down.
Our Art in the Park team was led by Barb Lucas and Gail Woolover. We provide “Make and Take” art activities for the park visitors. We had 6-7 stations set up around the Nature Center. The guests painted, drew, made pendants, folded origami shapes, viewed caterpillars changing, printed fish shapes, and felted colorful wool
designs.
Our art league artists also did plein aire paintings and drawings.
Over the next three days, we discovered many, many state park fans. The camp grounds were full, and as families participated in our art activities, they chatted about their favorite parks. Most of our guest artists mentioned Brown County, McCormick’s Creek, Spring Mill, Clifty Falls, and Turkey Run State Parks. They spend many weekends camping with their dogs, bicycles, s’mores, and fishing gear. It seemed like just a normal way of life for these folks.
A few Rensselaerians came just for an afternoon to join in the art activities. Ellen, our DNR Seasonal Naturalist, mentioned the Hoosier Quest Family Program, and that the participants can earn 33 pins. The members discern the special qualities of each site and learn about and complete activities.
In reviewing the Indiana Department of Natural Resources 2020 Indiana Recreation Guide, I found there are 24 State Parks, 8 Lakes, 15 State Forests, 7 State Park Inns, 24 Fish and Wild Life Areas, and 21 Nature Preserves. The state parks and lakes seem to be most popular.
Our Jasper County only benefits from the Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area of about 12 square miles. However, it is unique with its migratory stop for sandhill cranes, hunting, and fishing opportunities.
That brings me to my question. If you could create a state park in Jasper County, where might it be? Our Tippecanoe River State Park art visitors and campers, Rene and Gary Braasch, had an idea of where they might create such a site in Jasper County. I will let you ask them about their choice. It seemed like a perfectly natural spot.
Typically, the state preserves locations for their natural beauty, historic interest, or recreational potential. What would you suggest?
If you would like to email me at jchsmuseum@gmail.com, you can make your suggestion. I would like to continue this conversation even though it is a long-shot that Jasper County will ever have a Hoosier State Park.
The Jasper County Historical Society will resume hours at its museum on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The museum is open the first and third Saturdays each month throughout the year.
You may view the new exhibit called “Jasper County Authors – Present and Past.” There are over 90 authors listed. See you at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street, Rensselaer with your mask and with social distancing.