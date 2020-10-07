RENSSELAER — Saint Joseph’s College movers and shakers — and graduates — Mark Zwartynski and Bill Hogan will unveil a proposal designed to impact the future of the college to the Saint Joseph’s College Board of Trustees on Oct. 8.
That proposal will be introduced to the board on Thursday morning before the big unveil and full review that night at eMbers in Rensselaer from 5:30-7 p.m., CST.
The proposal includes but is not limited to building the entire physical structure of the campus, bringing back academic and certificate programming and developing the athletic center into a community recreation center.
The college hinted at what was discussed at a preliminary meeting in its September newsletter.
“In recent months, individuals, businesses, elected officials and various members of the Saint Joseph’s College Board of Trustees have been approached by an outside group regarding the College’s future,” the newsletter said. “This group … is not associated with the College.
“… A key stakeholder from this outside group met via video conference with the executive committee of the Saint Joseph’s College Board of Trustees. A number of aspirational concepts were presented and follow-up conversations are underway; we shall alert you of further developments.”
Hogan, who worked in a number of capacities at SJC, including most recently as vice president of advancement until 2019, will be at eMbers on Thursday to answer any questions on the proposal from elected city and county officials, including council members and Mayor Steve Wood.
“It sounds like they want to make some kind of joint venture,” Wood said. “I think they want to include the city and the county with the college. To me, it sounds like they are working towards a goal. Nothing has been decided.”
Zwartynski, who operates the Mark Andrew Group in Allen, Texas, will talk with SJC’s board via the Zoom platform on Thursday morning. He remains in Texas, preparing for hip replacement surgery.
“The Mark Andrew Group remains motivated and committed to the proposals that we discussed helping the college, the city and the county,” Zwartynski said. “This is a major moment for the future of Saint Joe’s, so please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.” Zwartynski is chairman and CEO of the Mark Andrew Group, which provides a discreet sanctuary for corporations and individuals seeking brand strategy guidance and public relations counsel. Established in 2000, it is a full-service communications, marketing, social media strategy/management and business development agency.